Debitum Network Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Debitum Network has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Debitum Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin and Lykke Exchange. In the last week, Debitum Network has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Debitum Network alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003538 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00597294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00261817 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00047653 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00095131 BTC.

Debitum Network Profile

Debitum Network launched on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. The official message board for Debitum Network is blog.debitum.network. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Debitum Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Debitum Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.