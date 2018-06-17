Pivotal Research Reiterates “$112.00” Price Target for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Pivotal Research set a $112.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.23.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor traded down $0.29, hitting $118.81, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.16 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $1,186,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,350 shares of company stock worth $1,324,178 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 71,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 21.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 101,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.