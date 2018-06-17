Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DECK. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.23.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.81. 829,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,319. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $122.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.16 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,178. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,874,000 after buying an additional 292,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,206.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,094,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,310,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 277.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 529,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 389,116 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.