Citigroup Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $111.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.23.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor opened at $118.81 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.31. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $55,758.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,178. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12,012.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 121,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,525,000.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

