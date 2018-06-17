DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $11.86 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $42,558.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00011867 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00047510 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009451 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00094029 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00397837 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 20,433,441 coins and its circulating supply is 15,384,857 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.