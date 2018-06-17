Delek Group Ltd. Takes Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 226,467 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total value of $373,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,373.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $762,545.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.54 on Friday, hitting $357.88. 9,945,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The company has a market cap of $208.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $1.05. Boeing had a return on equity of 3,774.27% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boeing from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

