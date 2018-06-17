DELEK Grp Ltd/ADR (DGRLY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

DELEK Grp Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, May 26th.

DELEK Grp Ltd/ADR traded up $0.94, reaching $15.42, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127. DELEK Grp Ltd/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

DELEK Grp Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an integrated energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean's Levant Basin. It holds interests in Tamar and Leviathan projects with estimated reserves of approximately nine trillion cubic feet, as well as in partnerships' existing off-shore oil assets in the Mediterranean.

