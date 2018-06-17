Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Delek US traded down $0.34, reaching $51.58, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,112,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,263. Delek US has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.51%. sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Delek US declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Shlomo Zohar sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $2,231,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $272,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,195 shares of company stock valued at $12,377,002. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 31,424 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Delek US by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

