Denis Joseph Larocque Purchases 5,000 Shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (MDI) Stock

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI) insider Denis Joseph Larocque bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.98 per share, with a total value of C$34,900.00.

Denis Joseph Larocque also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Major Drilling Group Int'l alerts:

On Monday, March 26th, Denis Joseph Larocque bought 5,000 shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.64 per share, with a total value of C$33,200.00.

Major Drilling Group Int’l traded up C$0.07, hitting C$7.08, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,837. Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.03 and a 1-year high of C$8.69.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. Major Drilling Group Int’l had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of C$95.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.50 million.

Major Drilling Group Int’l Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/longhole drilling services; and surface drill and blast services, as well as various drilling-related mine services.

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.