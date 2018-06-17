DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $956.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

DENTSPLY SIRONA opened at $44.94 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $265,490.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $2,235,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,125.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,856 shares of company stock valued at $349,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 184.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

