Denver Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 29,620 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $180,234,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $114,766,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21,734.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,864,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,424,000 after buying an additional 3,846,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,411,000 after buying an additional 3,146,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,887,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,247,000 after buying an additional 2,336,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,101. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.87%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Abram Sparks sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $384,635.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,828.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.92 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.