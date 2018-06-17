Denver Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Unilever NV (UN)

Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,768.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Argus upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever traded up $0.72, reaching $54.76, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,120. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $61.62.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a $0.4789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.43%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.