Denver Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.20 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $6,908,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $179,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance opened at $65.80 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

