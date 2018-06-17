Denver Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Denver Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on Ingredion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

INGR stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.84. 746,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $107.77 and a 12 month high of $146.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other Ingredion news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $3,132,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 252,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,083,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

