Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dermira, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on bringing medical dermatology products to dermatologists and their patients. The Company markets topical small molecule therapeutics that target acne, sebaceous gland hyperactivity, and inflammatory skin diseases. Its late-stage product candidates comprise Cimzia which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; DRM04 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating; and DRM01 which has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of acne. Dermira, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dermira from $43.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of DERM stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,879. Dermira has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $419.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.09). Dermira had a negative net margin of 8,823.69% and a negative return on equity of 95.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Dermira will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. venBio Select Advisor LLC grew its stake in Dermira by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 3,427,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,084,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dermira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,820,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Dermira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,918,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dermira by 169.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 334,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

