Desjardins Weighs in on Granite Real Estate’s FY2018 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate in a report released on Monday, May 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.42.

Get Granite Real Estate alerts:

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$61.66 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of Infinity.

About Granite Real Estate

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Real Estate (GRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.