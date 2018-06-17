Alstom (ALO) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, May 31st. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALO. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.10 ($39.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.24 ($45.63).

Shares of Alstom stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting €34.65 ($40.29). The company had a trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA, through with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets various rail transport products and systems in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. It offers trains, such as metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, including rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

