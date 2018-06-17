ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices opened at $16.07 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.35. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $399,512.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 480,912 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $6,636,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,463,909 shares of company stock worth $33,674,269 and have sold 78,903 shares worth $1,091,492. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 124.4% during the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 11,655,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after buying an additional 6,462,395 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,808,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,144,000 after buying an additional 264,171 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 1,145,088 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth approximately $17,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

