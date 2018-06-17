Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, June 2nd.

DB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Deutsche Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,747. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Feinberg Stephen purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,182,208,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank by 81.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,986,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,037 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank by 4,061.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,244,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Deutsche Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after purchasing an additional 199,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Deutsche Bank by 25.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,773 shares during the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

