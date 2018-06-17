Deutsche Bank (DBK) PT Set at €8.00 by Societe Generale

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective by Societe Generale in a research note issued on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.48 ($14.51).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

FRA:DBK opened at €9.49 ($11.04) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.