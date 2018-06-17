ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, May 31st, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.44.

Shares of ServiceNow opened at $186.35 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.48, a P/E/G ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.11. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $100.69 and a 52-week high of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.63 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 18,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total value of $3,210,403.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,420,674.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $16,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,456,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,656 shares of company stock worth $82,147,437. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 401.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,439,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,176,000 after buying an additional 1,152,623 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,771,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after buying an additional 1,096,491 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,176,000 after buying an additional 543,392 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,070,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,377,000 after buying an additional 426,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 452,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,948,000 after buying an additional 366,023 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

