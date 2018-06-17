Deutsche Bank Cuts Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Price Target to $90.00

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 33.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.55.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. traded up $0.60, reaching $136.27, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,426. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $137.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $93,393.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 8,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $1,133,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,850 and have sold 73,657 shares valued at $9,549,170. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 56,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 138,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.