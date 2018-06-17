Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Glencore (GLEN)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.99) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.32) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 380 ($5.06) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.86) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 410 ($5.46) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 420.19 ($5.59).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 381.30 ($5.08) on Thursday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.55).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.