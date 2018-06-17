Deutsche Bank Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $51.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, May 24th, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

TOL opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,225,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,150,000 after acquiring an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,047,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,046,000 after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,877,000 after acquiring an additional 55,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 803.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,045,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,725,000 after acquiring an additional 235,023 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

