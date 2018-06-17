Societe Generale Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €39.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. equinet set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €34.30 ($39.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.59 ($42.55).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Deutsche EuroShop traded down €0.18 ($0.21), reaching €32.00 ($37.21), during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €28.96 ($33.67) and a 12-month high of €39.41 ($45.83).

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.