Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Stake Lifted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,848 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.11% of Devon Energy worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,396,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,538,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,573 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,237,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,388,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,509,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. M Partners boosted their price target on Devon Energy to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $47.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $40.25. 9,282,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $45.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $772,646.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,936.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

