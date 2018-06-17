DFSCoin One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (DFS)

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One DFSCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular exchanges. DFSCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFSCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00040059 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00375558 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000833 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000469 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001468 BTC.

DFSCoin Coin Profile

DFSCoin (DFS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. DFSCoin’s official website is dfscoins.com. DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DFSCoin Coin Trading

DFSCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

