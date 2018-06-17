DHI Group (DHX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

DHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on DHI Group from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of DHI Group opened at $2.70 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $139.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). DHI Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 6,868.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,742,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,466 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1,867.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 216,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 205,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 146,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,303,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 144,743 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.