Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 804.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 40.9% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 154,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 44,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 151,172 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 33,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,840. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 272.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. Diana Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

