Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price

Media headlines about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.2242457012731 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals opened at $12.74 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $678.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.34. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 123.72% and a negative net margin of 1,665.11%. analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In other news, insider James B. Weissman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 8,965 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $116,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,000. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.