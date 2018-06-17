Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 31st. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods opened at $37.94 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $40.77.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,950 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,469,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,273,962 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $114,752,000 after acquiring an additional 401,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,116 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,238,000 after buying an additional 1,897,076 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 812.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,469,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after buying an additional 2,198,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after buying an additional 466,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.