Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CFO Christopher A. Chapman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerrard Schmid purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,300 shares of company stock worth $596,110. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1,504.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 199,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 187,301 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 28.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,588,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 388.6% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 51,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,176 shares in the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,276. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

