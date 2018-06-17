Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, June 7th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $331.24 million, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.43. Digi International has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.39%. analysts forecast that Digi International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 8,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $101,509.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 233,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

