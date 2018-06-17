Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, June 8th.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DMRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digimarc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, National Securities set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $32.85 on Friday. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.53. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 111.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $405,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Chamness sold 7,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,229 shares of company stock valued at $949,055. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 7.1% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 892,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 124.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 567,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 314,722 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 28.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 411,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 91,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garelick Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Digimarc by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP now owns 332,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 58,392 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

