DigiPulse (DGPT) Price Tops $0.95

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. DigiPulse has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $1,783.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiPulse has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar. One DigiPulse token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00014525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigiPulse alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003580 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00590573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00253816 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00047550 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00094838 BTC.

DigiPulse Token Profile

DigiPulse’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. DigiPulse’s total supply is 5,420,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,262,814 tokens. The Reddit community for DigiPulse is /r/DigiPulse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiPulse is www.digipulse.io.

DigiPulse Token Trading

DigiPulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiPulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiPulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiPulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DigiPulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiPulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.