California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH worth $46,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 150,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 137,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.02. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $127.23.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.93 million. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.23%. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

