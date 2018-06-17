DigitalPrice (DP) Price Hits $0.0726 on Major Exchanges

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. One DigitalPrice coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00001117 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. DigitalPrice has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $7,977.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalPrice has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

