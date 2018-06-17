Insider Selling: Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director James I. Freeman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $5,292,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,930 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,177.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dillard’s opened at $90.88 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.37 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $201,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.