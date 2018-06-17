Dimecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $16,543.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00041226 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004605 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00001238 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com/dime. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.