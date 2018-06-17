Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $368.99 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,894,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,083 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Gilead Sciences worth $368,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,339,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,019 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 528,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,841,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 840,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,376,112.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $434,383.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,920.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,824. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

