Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.42% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $74,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 38,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group opened at $908.12 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $786.23 and a 52 week high of $920.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 167.81%. sell-side analysts anticipate that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.49, for a total value of $979,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,241,647.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.00, for a total transaction of $2,577,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

