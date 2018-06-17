Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $74.11 Million Position in Webster Bank (WBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Webster Bank (NYSE:WBS) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.45% of Webster Bank worth $74,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Bank by 62.8% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after purchasing an additional 426,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Webster Bank by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 947,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Webster Bank by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,485,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,098,000 after purchasing an additional 353,365 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Webster Bank by 1,329.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 142,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Webster Bank by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Bank alerts:

Shares of Webster Bank stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Webster Bank has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $67.86.

Webster Bank (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.34 million. Webster Bank had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Bank will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Webster Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Webster Bank’s payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Webster Bank from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Bank from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Webster Bank in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Webster Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $244,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,792 shares in the company, valued at $658,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Becker sold 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $455,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,304 shares of company stock worth $1,295,587 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Bank Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.