Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,472 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Omnicom Group worth $73,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 4,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 36,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $37,579.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $594,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

