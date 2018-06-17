US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Diodes worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diodes opened at $36.58 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.93. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $274.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Longbow Research raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Sidoti downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Diodes news, VP Clemente Beltran sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,413 shares in the company, valued at $940,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Dallas White sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $538,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,931. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

