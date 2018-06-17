DISH Network Corp (DISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Cowen set a $54.00 price objective on DISH Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of DISH Network traded up $0.08, reaching $32.08, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.11. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $27,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,937,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 696,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,323.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,190 shares of company stock worth $279,087. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 102.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 2,135.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

