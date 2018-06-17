Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 5,629 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.2% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Johnson & Johnson opened at $122.61 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

