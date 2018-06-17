DNotes 1-Day Volume Hits $2,210.00 (CRYPTO:NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 6:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded 6,398.9% higher against the dollar. DNotes has a market capitalization of $382.06 million and $2,210.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001318 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003088 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001347 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 153,884,584 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

