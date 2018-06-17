Docademic Market Cap Hits $83.57 Million (MTC)

Docademic (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Docademic token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00004544 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. Docademic has a market capitalization of $83.57 million and $2.02 million worth of Docademic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Docademic has traded up 64.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Docademic alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00585022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00252669 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00094907 BTC.

Docademic Token Profile

Docademic launched on January 15th, 2018. Docademic’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,822,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Docademic is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Docademic’s official Twitter account is @docademic. The official website for Docademic is docademic.com.

Buying and Selling Docademic

Docademic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Docademic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Docademic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Docademic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Docademic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Docademic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.