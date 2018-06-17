Short Interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) Drops By 6.2%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,472 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 504,689 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,710 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 21,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,145. Document Security Systems has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

In other Document Security Systems news, Director Joseph L. Sanders purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,524.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Document Security Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Document Security Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging in the United States and internationally. The company's DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries.

