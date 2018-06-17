Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

Docusign traded up $0.42, reaching $63.95, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,219. Docusign has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $65.82.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $155.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Docusign will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Keith J. Krach sold 165,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ignition Gp Ii, Llc sold 784,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $22,760,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

